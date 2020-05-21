Or Copy this URL to Share

HELM - Eric Tyrone Helm, 74, born February 21, 1946 of Ellisville, MO departed this life Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in O'Fallon, IL. A Drive Through Viewing will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 11am until Noon at Officer Funeral Home; P. C.; East Saint Louis, IL; Funeral Service at 12:15pm and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Gardens of Memory; Millstadt, IL at 1:45pm. Arrangements handled by Officer's Funeral Home



