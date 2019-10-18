Home

Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
(618) 965-3312
Eric Rodewald

Eric Rodewald Obituary
Eric C. Rodewald Eric Rodewald, 46, of O'Fallon, Missouri, and formerly of Campbell Hill passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home. Eric was born on January 31, 1973, in Pinckneyville the son of Dennis D. and Judith A. (Rathert) Rodewald. He was in the U.S. Army from July 1991 to December 1993 serving mostly in Korea. Eric was a Senior Data Analysist for National General Insurance Corporation. Eric was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Point. Eric is survived by his parents; Dennis and Judy Rodewald, of Campbell Hill, Fiancée; Alison Hankins, of O'Fallon, Missouri, 1 brother; Andrew (Maggie Sweeny) Rodewald, of Baltimore, Maryland, 2 sisters; Rebecca (Kevin Marquart) Rodewald, of Valles Mines, Missouri, Danielle (Steve) Theoeorou, of Ballwin, Missouri, 2 nieces; Eva and Lydia Theoeorou, and 1 daughter; Taylor Hankins, of St. Charles, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund, , or Stray Rescue of St. Louis. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Visitation: will be held on Sunday evening at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville where friends may call from 5 to 8 PM, and then on Monday from 7:30 AM to 9 AM, and from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Funeral: services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Point, with Rev. Sean R. Smith, officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson's Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
