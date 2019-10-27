|
Eric Seibel Eric Joseph Seibel, age 68, of Wamego, died suddenly October 20, 2019, in West Branch, Michigan, while on vacation. He was born January 22, 1951, in Belleville, Illinois, the son of Melvin and Cecelia (Ulch) Seibel. Eric graduated from the University of Nebraska-College of Allied Health in Omaha as a Physician's Assistant. He was married to Deborah Lynn Cragg on October 2, 1972, in Papillion, NE. Eric served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired at the rank of Captain. He was awarded the following awards: Joint Service Commendation medal, AF Commendation medal w/oak leaf cluster, AF Achievement medal, AF Outstanding Unit award w/ oak leaf cluster, AF Organizational Excellence Award, AR Good Conduct award w/ 4 devices, National Defense Service medal with one device, Humanitarian Service medal, AF Overseas Long Tour ribbon, AF Longevity Service ribbon w/ 4 oak leaf clusters, Small Arms Expert ribbon (rifle), and the AF Training ribbon. Following his military service he worked as a Physician's Assistant in Dayton, WA, Waitsburg, WA, Yelm WA, and at the Everett, WA, Navy Clinic. Eric moved to Wamego in 2010. He was a member of the NRA, and the American Legion. Eric enjoyed shooting, fishing, had been in a bowling league for several years, playing cards, playing computer games, and had a warped sense of humor. He also had volunteered with Boys Scouts and Explorers for several years. Eric is survived by his wife Deborah; two children: Scott Seibel and his wife Ramona Lisa Peltier Seibel in Albuquerque, NM, and Celeste Martinez of Manhattan; four brothers: James Seibel and his wife Gloria of Millstadt, IL, Dan Seibel and his wife Barb of Grand Junction, CO, Thomas Seibel of Columbia, MO, and Timothy Seibel and his wife Robyn of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren: Joseph Landy Johnson (Hailey), Marcus Benedict Peltier Seibel, Alejandro Kion Martinez, Cristina Cecelia Martinez and Gabriel Eduardo Martinez; and one great granddaughter Theresa Lilly Johnson. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Monday, October 28th, at the Yorgensen- Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 29th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019