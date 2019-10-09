|
|
Eric Shipley Eric Adam Shipley Sr., 48, of Belleville, IL, born September 18, 1971, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Shipley worked as a tattoo artist, often going by the name of EAS-E. He was an animal lover, especially exotic animals, and enjoyed Greek mythology. Eric was a man with a good heart and would do anything for anyone. He was preceded in death by his two fathers, Steven Shipley and Norman Monroe; maternal grandfather, Bennie Myers Sr.; and his paternal grandparents, John and Maude Shipley. Eric is survived by his wife, Mary, nee Porter, Shipley; a daughter, Danielle Matusak of St. Louis, MO; two sons, Eric Shipley Jr. of Ft. Bragg, NC, and Lucas Shipley of O'Fallon, IL; his mother, Bonny Monroe, nee Myers of Belleville, IL; his maternal grandmother, Betty Darby of Belleville, IL; six brothers and sisters, Steven (Vicki) Shipley Jr. of Bristow, VA, Dawn (Walter) Alvey of Freeburg, IL, Michelle (Barry) Monroe of Belleville, IL, Norman Jr. (Amie) Monroe of Lenzburg, IL, Anna (Gregg) Smith of Maryville, IL, and Mary (Howard) Mister of Belleville, IL; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lucas Shipley Bright Future Fund in care of Mary Shipley. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Celebration of Life: A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Freedom Farm American Legion Post 58, Freeburg, IL. According to Eric's wishes, cremation services will follow.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019