Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Highland, IL
Erica J. Robertson


2,1980 - 2019
Erica J. Robertson Obituary
Erica Robertson Erica J. (nee Lohman) Robertson, 38, of Highland, IL, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Erica was born November 2,1980, to Wayne and Linda (nee Knabel) Lohman in Lasalle-Peru, IL. On June 10, 2006, she married Raymond "Jay" Robertson, in Granite City, IL. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Erica loved her family, and was very active with her children's activities-from dance mom to football mom, and everything in between. She was "Queen" of crafts, cooking, and organizer of family get-togethers. She was the go-to person. Erica is survived by her husband, Raymond "Jay" Robertson, Highland, IL; children, Payton, Drake, Kylee and Easton; parents, Linda (Terry) Jones, Granite City, IL and Wayne (Abby) Lohman, Georgia; grandmother, Marifrances "Mae" Knabel, Highland, IL; siblings, Jonathan Lohman, Angela (significant other Durant Blackmon) Davis, Eric (Jennifer) Jones, Kate Lohman, Tyler Lohman; nieces and nephews, Ashley Jones-Davis, Kenyon Davis, Natalie Jones, Alex Jones; great nephews, Keylan Davis, Mar-Key Malone. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparent, Joseph Knabel; paternal grandparents, John and Irma Lohman. Memorials may be made to Erica's Children's Education fund. Visitation: Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, March 15, 2019, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor. Interment in Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
