ERNST - Erin M. Ernst, (nee Rood), age 43 of Pierron, IL, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO. Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, December 26, 2019, and again from 8-10am on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral 10am at the funeral home. Interment at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL. Arrangements handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 23, 2019