Erma Cummings On a bright, sunny day in April, a dark-haired little girl ran down the lane at Cherryvale farm outside of Bonaparte, Iowa, into the loving arms of her Mother, Father and two sisters. Erma Rose (Wallingford) Cummings age 89, of O'Fallon, Ill., born March 23, 1930 near Bonaparte, Iowa, returned home on April 5, 2019. Erma grew up in Iowa, the youngest of three sisters, attended the former Bonaparte, Iowa public schools, and graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. Erma was a devoted wife and mother, and was a strong supporter of her husband's lengthy military career and her children's activities and interests, particularly Masonic youth organizations. The Cummings family moved to O'Fallon in 1979, and Erma had worked as a teacher's aide in the O'Fallon public schools. She was preceded in death by her parents Lacy Ola and Nellie Muriel, nee Brombaugh, Wallingford; and her two sisters. Surviving are her husband Colonel Robert Charles Cummings, US Army, Retired, whom she married June 15, 1957 in Ames, Iowa; her children Robert A. (Patricia) Cummings of O'Fallon, Michael L. (Lisa) Cummings, of O'Fallon, and Jacqueline Rose Cummings (David) Connor of Manassas, Virg., grandchildren William (Paige) Cummings, Victoria Cummings, Amanda Yarosh, Jenna Cummings, Alana Connor, Garrett Connor, Amanda (Justin) Uhlemeyer, Heather (Cody) Witt, Courtney Dressler, and Michele Whalen; and nine great-grandchildren. Memorial donations are suggested to or First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visiatation: Friends are welcome to a Celebration and Remembrance of Life from 4:00 6:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at O'Fallon First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, O'Fallon, Illinois. Services: The family will hold private services with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Arrangments handled by Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

