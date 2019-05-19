Erma Poole Erma Poole, 73 years old of Belleville, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 at her residence . She was born October 7, 1945, in East Saint Louis, IL. Erma had worked at Centreville Hospital and later Memorial Hospital in the medical transcription department. She was a member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Surviving are her daughter, Melissa (Jay) Russell, her sisters, Marge (Herb) Woehlke, Marianne (Cliff) Hunt and Allene (Glen) Craft; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard J Poole, her daughter, Lori Poole, her parents, Alvin and Helen, nee Moussette, Sauerbrunn, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carter and Martha Poole, her sister-in-law, Virginia (Harold) Burk, her brother-in-law, Robert (Marie) Poole and her niece, Lori Woehlke. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL., or the Belleville area Humane Society. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL. Service: Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL.

