Erna Harwerth

Erna Harwerth Obituary
Erna E. Harwerth Erna Harwerth, nee Schneider, 89, of St. Libory, IL born Nov. 3, 1929 in Belleville, IL died Sunday April 7, 2019 at Friendship Manor Healthcare Center, Nashville, IL. She was a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Edna, nee Hesker, Schneider, a brother, Roy Schneider, brother-in-law, John Barnhill and sister-in-law, Florence Schneider. Surviving are her daughters, Jean (Don) Pfeiffer of Freeburg, IL, Jane (Hadley) Hasheider of Okawville, IL; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Ruth Barnhill of Casper, WY; special friends, Mike Hammond, Pam Hammond and their three children; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Liborius Catholic Church or SSM Hospice, 2 Good Samaritan Way, Suite 325, Mount Vernon, IL 62864. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Liborius Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
