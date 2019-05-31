Ernest Carter Jr. Mr. Ernest Carter Jr., age 65, of Benton, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home in Benton, KY. He was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church, Cadiz, KY. He was an avid bowler, loved to golf and shoot guns. Born Monday, March 29, 1954 in St. Louis, Illinois, he was the son of the late Ernest Carter and the late Joanne (Mead) Carter. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Ann (Lengerman) Carter of Benton, KY, sons, Chris Carter, wife Angel of Gulf Breeze, FL, Joe Carter of Mascouteah, IL and Stephen Carter of Pensacola, FL, sister, Jozelle Walsh, husband Mike of Las Vegas, NV, step-daughters, Lori Jefford, husband Aaron of Arlington Heights, IL, Colleen Coyle of Belleville, IL, and grandchildren, Alexia Carter, Kaeleigh Carter, Bella Carter, Lorelai Carter, Evan Carter, Masyn Carter, Clara Carter, Brayden Jefford, Marshall Jefford, and Hadley Jefford. Online condolences may be given at www.collierfuneralhome.com. Service: A prayer service will be held at Maple Grove Baptist Church, Cadiz, KY at 10:30 am. on Friday, May 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at The Silver Creek Saloon and Grill, 2520 Mascoutah Ave. Belleville, IL 62220 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11 am to 3 pm. Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2019