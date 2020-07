KLAYBOR - Ernest E. Klaybor, 75, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 15, 1945 in , died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



