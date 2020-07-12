1/1
Ernest Klaybor
Ernest Klaybor Ernest E. Klaybor, 75, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 15, 1945 in Pincknetville, IL, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. Ernest was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL and Laborers Local 100 of Caseyville, IL. He was preceded in death by a step son, Elbert Hatch; his parents, Theodore and Theresa Klaybor; and three brothers, Stanley, Ernest and Leonard Klaybor. Surviving are his loving wife, Katherine H. Klaybor, nee Pohl; a step daughter, Linda Hatch of Waterloo, IL; three brothers, Raymond (Crist) Klaybor, Larry Klaybor, and Kenny (Mary) Klaybor; two sisters, Virginia (Larry) Polinski and Evelen Zogonince; and two grandsons, Bernie and Robert Thompson of Columbia, MO. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com/ Service: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
JUL
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
