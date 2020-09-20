Ernest Lewis Chief Master Sergeant, Ret., Ernest Leon Lewis, 84, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was born in Brownfield, Texas on March 2, 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents, Foy P. and Verva "Marie" Shephard. Ernest is survived by wife, Sharrie (Simonson) Lewis of O'Fallon, Illinois, daughter Gayla (Angelino) Cutshaw of Imperial, Missouri, son Roger Lewis of Louisville, Kentucky. He is further survived by grandson, Shane Cutshaw of Imperial, Missouri, sisters Wilene Wright, Betty Lewis, Maralyn Butler and brother Charles Lewis. Ernest was a Morse Code Telegrapher for the Railroad, he then found his true calling when he joined the United States Air Force from which he retired after 30 years of service, as a Chief Master Sergeant. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends who loved him. Memorial donations may be made to alz.org
. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
. Visitation: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M- 12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Military honors will be rendered at 12:00 P.M. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.