Ernest McCormick

MCCORMICK - Ernest C. McCormick, a96, of Alton, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born March 4, 1924, in Sparta, TN. Due to COVID restricitions, we are currently limited to 50 persons in the buiding during the visitation Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10-11am. Service to follow at 11am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home. The family requests that masks be worn. Burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Military Rites. Arrangements handled by



