1/
Ernest McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCORMICK - Ernest C. McCormick, a96, of Alton, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born March 4, 1924, in Sparta, TN. Due to COVID restricitions, we are currently limited to 50 persons in the buiding during the visitation Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10-11am. Service to follow at 11am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home. The family requests that masks be worn. Burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Military Rites. Arrangements handled by

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved