Ernest Peiffer Jr. Ernest "Ernie" H. Peiffer Jr., 71, of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Ernie attended the best church service one can attend and now he is singing with his favorite Southern Gospel singers for all eternity. Ernie was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on December 28, 1948 to Ernest H. and Christine (nee Dillard) Peiffer, Sr. He was the first of three children born to these fine people. He was raised to love God, family, baseball and reading. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Louis L'Amour. He married Jane Greer on April 4, 1997 after she responded to a sweet personnel ad in the Belleville News Democrat, with some coaching from her mom. They were married for 23 years. Ernie graduated from Belleville Township High and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He worked for Edison Shoe Company for 24 1/2 years and Turner Electric for 16 years. Retirement did not sit well with him, so he went to work as a postmaster for the United States Postal Service. He serviced several of the small offices in the area. He loved this job the most. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Prairie du Rocher and taught Sunday School and occasionally brought the Sunday message. He was always prepared because he studied his Bible everyday and had read thru the scriptures every year over the last 20 years. He was elected and served as a Trustee on the Prairie du Rocher Village Board for 9 years and school board president for 14 years at Prairie du Rocher Grade School. He umpired softball and coached church softball team for numerous years. Ernie loved to read. He always had a book in his hand. He was a wonderful card player and loved bowling. Baseball was his favorite sport and he played for many years and cheered for the Chicago Cubs along with his father-in-law all of his life. But one of his most favorite things to do in the last 16 years was to play Santa Claus in his front yard. He would don his suit, brush off the his boots and climb into the antique red sleigh. Parents took pictures of their children and he would always ask them if they have been good. There were many precious moments over the years and he treasured those in his heart. He will be missed by many but only for a little while because this world is not our home, we are only passing thru. Survivors includes his wife Jane Peiffer Prairie du Rocher, IL; 3 Sons: Adam (Shannon) Peiffer O'Fallon, IL, Ernie Peiffer, III California, Matthew Peiffer O'Fallon, IL; 1 Sister: Ernestine "Sis" (Glen) Briley Millstadt, IL; 4 Grandsons: Dylan, Elijah, Luke and Levi Niece & Nephews: John (Jen) Briley, Sherry Gravot and Rick (Kendra) Gardner Preceded in death by his Parents, 1 Brother Joseph Peiffer and Sister-in-law Mary Beth Wiskamp. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Prairie du Rocher ; Prairie du Rocher Garde School and Prairie du Rocher Community Library To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net
. Visitation: will be held Wednesday , September 9, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm and again on Thursday 9:00am 11:00am Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. We are limited to 25 people in our Funeral Home at a time. We ask that everyone wear a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Private Funeral Service: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Officiating: Pastor John "Jack" Kurrelmeyer and Rev. Dennis Felix. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. Pechacek Funeral Homes Red Bud, Illinois