Ernie Furgerson Ernie Thelma Furgerson, of Belleville passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 4:50p.m. at Freeburg Care Center. Ernie was born in Madisonville, Kentucky to Robert B. and Clara L. Ratliff on Friday, April 21st 1933. She was married to Larry Glen Furgerson for 27 years. She enjoyed her many years with her family, often gifting them with beautiful painted art. She was a kind woman known for her love of children. She enjoyed her time as a CNA at Memorial Hospital of Belleville for 27 years. Ernie was a proud charter member of Villa Hills Baptist Church. Ernie also enjoyed working as an election judge at the Villa Hills fire department. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents Robert B. Ratliff, Clara L. Ratliff and Brother Robert Wayne. She is survived by her daughters Angela Jurgena (David E.), Renee Boggs (David E.), Glenda Boyce (Monroe Sr.), Sharon Furgerson her grandchildren Rachel, Jennifer, Sarah, Tevis, Kathryn, Amy, Jessicca, Carrie and her great grandchildren Fiona, TJ, Madison, Lily, CeCe, Dylan, Tanner, Cami, Lydia, Avery and her beloved cat Tom. The Furgerson family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to Freeburg Care Center and VTAS Hospice. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Freeburg Care Center and VTAS Hospice. Service: Services will be at Lake View Funeral Home with a visitation 12p.m.-2p.m. and Funeral at 2p.m. Wednesday (10-9-2019). Burial will take place at Lake View memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019