Ernie Lewis Wilhoit Ernie Wilhoit, 78, of Tampa, Florida passed away February 9, 2019. He was born in Urbana, Illinois and spent his high school years in Collinsville, Illinois where he was All-State in basketball and football, and he played baseball. He attended Indiana University on a basketball and baseball scholarship where he met his wife, Janie, and they were married for 55 years. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Math and Physics and an MBA in Quantitative Business Analysis. Upon graduation, he went to work for IBM working in sales, marketing, and quality in multiple states. In 1981, he attended a Tres Dias weekend and during "his" weekend, Ernie decided to dedicate his life to serve the Lord and go fulltime into Ministry. As a result, he decided to retire from IBM after 25 years. For the next 25 plus years, he was engaged in Men's and Youth Ministry in Connecticut and Florida. In Connecticut, Ernie started both Teen Life Associates and the Teen Center where he designed and developed Leadership Programs for teens and started a teen center and mentoring program. Upon moving to Florida, he continued those passions. He cherished all the ministries he worked with but loved his Men's Group often sharing Proverbs 3:5-6. He loved 1950s music, playing dominoes, dogs, and his grandchildren. He was involved with Fuzzie Buddies Pet resort until his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie and his brothers, Tracy and Jim Wilhoit. He is survived by his daughter; his son, Mike Wilhoit (Jeannie); his grandchildren, Ben, Noah, Mia, and Zach Wilhoit; and his sister, Jan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pioneer Bible Translators, One City Ministry in Ernie's Name and/or Tampa Bay Tres Dias. Arrangements entrusted to: Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel View Guest Book at www.tampabay.com/obits Service: The Service in Tampa will be March 12, at Grace Family Church, Waters Campus, at 7 pm. The Service in Collinsville, IL will be March 16, at Cooper Creek Church, at 2 pm.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary