Errin T. Ax Errin Ax, 39, of Troy, IL, born on March 6, 1979 in Des Moines, IA, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Errin was a Project Accountant at HBD Construction, St. Louis, MO for 18 years. She was a devoted mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Ax. Surviving are son and daughter, Allix Jakich and Dominic Jakich of Troy, IL; her life companion, Lance Jakich of Troy, IL; her mother and step father, Charlotte, nee Attaway and Mike McLeon of Troy, IL; brothers and sister, Kimberly (Gary) Castelli of Collinsville, IL, Dave (Angie) Ax of Granite City, IL, Matthew Ax of Troy, IL and Christopher Ax of Collinsville, IL; nieces and nephew, Caitlyn Gourley (Gary Duvall) Collinsville, IL, Nikki (Nick) Procasky of Collinsville, IL and Josh (Danielle) Castelli of Collinsville, IL; great nieces and nephews, Nevaeh, Evelyn, Nylah, Norah, Lucas and Jackson; and her dog, Max. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: procession to leave funeral home at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Maryville, IL, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Arrangements HERBERT A. KASSLY FUNERAL HOME, Ltd. Collinsville, IL.

