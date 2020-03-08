|
Ervin Eckart Ervin C. Eckart, 91, of Waterloo, IL, died March 5, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. He was born December 10, 1928, in Prairie du Long Twp., IL. He is survived by his wife Irene M. Eckart nee Wachtel; children Renee Riebeling, Rodney (Debbie) Eckart, Rose (Randy) Marquardt, Robin (Randy) Wetzler, and Rebecca (Joe) Clark; grandchildren Tim (Erin) Buckley, Tom Buckley, Andy (Amy) Buckley, Angie (Beau) Staub, Brian (Shannon) Eckart, Candace (Enrique Rodriguez) Eckart, Adam Eckart, Brandy (Brian) Kyle, Kristen Marquardt, Brett Marquardt (Ashley), Michelle Wetzler Wild (Kyle Wild), Jessy (Henry) Horrell, Alex Clark, and Augie Clark; and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by his step children Zeno Birkner, Stephen (Cindy) Birkner, Mark (Sherri) Birkner, John (Michelle) Birkner, Sue (Frank) Bennett, Joe Birkner, June Williams, Ben Birkner, Ceclia Metalski, Christine (Phil) Snodgrass, Henry "Hank" Birkner, Lisa (Andy) DeWitt, and Eric Birkner; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sister-in-law Esther Eckart; brother-in-law Emil (Mary) Reheis; nieces; nephew; and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Adam and Emma M. nee Birkner Eckart; 1st wife Mary Ann "Marie" Eckart (nee Reheis); granddaughter Megan Wetzler; grandson Bradley Marquardt; brother Edmund Eckart; and sister Emma (Cyril) Haudrich. Ervin was a member of St. Augustine Church in Hecker, IL and a US Army veteran. He worked for H.J. Friedich and Sons at Columbia for 32 years. He belonged to Labor's Local #196 for sixty years. He loved to hunt and trap, was a gardener, giving most of it away; all in his young years. Ervin also coached Khoury youth's for fifteen years. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Fund Visitation: 2 PM to 8 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held at 8 AM until 9:45 AM Monday at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker, IL with Father Von Deeke officiating Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020