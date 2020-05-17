CANTU- Esdras "Ezra" Cantu, age 88, passed away May 13, 2020 at his home. A carcade visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Contributions may be made to Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store