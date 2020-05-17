Esdras "Ezra" Cantu
CANTU- Esdras "Ezra" Cantu, age 88, passed away May 13, 2020 at his home. A carcade visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Contributions may be made to Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center
MAY
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
