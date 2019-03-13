Estella J. Cich Estella Cich, nee Kruta, age 89, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 11, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Estella was a former co-owner/operator of Kruta Bakery. She continued working at the Collinsville location until retiring at age 80. Estella was a member of CSA Lodge Estlian #404, PALS Club, Ethnic Day Committee member, longtime volunteer for Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights, IL, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a lifetime member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Walter R. Cich; her parents, Frank and Stella, nee Vokracka, Kruta, Sr.; her son-in-law, Barry Spitznass; her 4 brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony (Sue) Kruta, Joseph "Peppy" (Edna) Kruta, Frank (Joyce) Kruta and Charles "Casey" Kruta, who died in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. Estella is survived by her 4 daughters, Patricia Cich of Bloomington, IL, Barbara (Joseph) Cioni of Lebanon, IL, Jennifer (Charles) Kassly of Fairview Heights, IL and Elizabeth (E. Scott) Rich of Fairview Heights, IL; her grandchildren, Peter (Erin) Kassly of Fairview Heights, IL, Carolyn (Andrew) McIntyre of St. Louis, MO, and Adam Kassly of Fairview Heights, IL; and her 5 great-grandchildren, Chase T., Quinn Estella and Charlie N. McIntyre and Bennett Walter and Perry R. Kassly. Memorials are preferred to St. Vincent de Paul, East St. Louis, IL or to The Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, for early childhood speech and language development. Our mother was a kind, considerate soul. She never met a stranger and was always quick with a kind word and a smile. In her honor, offer an encouraging word and a heartfelt smile to the next person you meet. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



