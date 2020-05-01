Estelle Blake Estelle Blake formerly of Cahokia, IL, fell asleep in death April 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was the daughter of Robert and Estelle (Fromm) Sage of St Louis, MO. Estelle was a devoted mother of seven children; Dennis Blake (Robin), Debra Haferbecker (Steve), Robert Blake (Patricia), Susan Coffman (Claude), Kat Michael (James), Charles Blake (Connie), David Blake (Patty), 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and loved many more as her own. Estelle was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and therefore leaves many loving family members who look forward to welcoming her in the coming earthly resurrection (John 5:28, 29 * Psalms 37:29 * Revelation 21:3,4). Memorial donations can be made at jw.org Service: There will be a Zoom Memorial service May 9, 2020 at 1pm, and a celebration of her life at a later date. Those wishing to attend via Zoom may gain access by sending an email request to: blake42520@gmail.com . Cremation is under the direction of Teat Chapel (teatchapel@yahoo.com) in Fairview Heights.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2020.