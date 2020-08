Or Copy this URL to Share

BEARD - Esther Beard, 86, of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Due to COVID-19, face masks must be worn at all times in the funeral home and please social distance. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL. Memorial Service Tuesday, September, 1, 2020, 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store