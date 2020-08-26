1/1
Esther DeVine
1926 - 2020
Esther Dorothy DeVine Esther Dorothy (Papp) Gilmore DeVine, 93, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home. She was born September 11, 1926 in Granite City, a daughter of the late John and Esther (Hulka) Papp. Esther was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City where she was active with the quilting group. She enjoyed her days of sewing and quilting and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by six children and their spouses, Richard and Pamela Gilmore of Newport New, Virginia, Patricia and Roy Strauser of Maryville, Larry Gilmore of Kansas City, Kansas, Charles Gilmore Jr. of Granite City, Dottie Gilmore- Snodgrass of Collinsville and Becky Settlemoire of Granite City; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Josie Diak of Edwardsville and Mary Ann Cowan of Fort Myers, Florida; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Charles Gilmore Sr. whom passed away on November 19, 1988 and later by Michael DeVine whom passed away on November 19, 2008; a granddaughter, Amy Gilmore and two brothers, Danny Papp and Thomas Papp Sr. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to St. John Lutheran Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with Reverend Bill Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
Irwin Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
