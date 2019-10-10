Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Collinsville, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Esther Gherna


1920 - 2019
Esther Gherna Obituary
Esther Gherna "Esther" Pasqualina M. Giacoletto Gherna, age 99 of Collinsville, IL, born April 5, 1920 passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was a dedicated member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic & Mamie (Graven) Giacoletto, her husband John Gherna. She is survived by her daughter Amelia Prestito, brother Dominic & "Loretta" Giacoletto and nieces and nephews. Grandchildren, Aileen Hayes, Kristy & "Brian" Day, Sandra Ferrill and Nick & "Amanda" Prestito, 7 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial donations in Esther name can be made to the Collinsville IL, Cedar Hurst Alzheimer's Memory Care. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Memorial Gathering: A gathering for Esther will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, in Collinsville, IL. Service: A mass will be held immediately following the gathering at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
