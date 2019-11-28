|
|
Esther "Tennessee" Hicks Esther M. "Tennessee" Hicks, 86 of Bunker Hill, Illinois passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City. Esther was born on May 3, 1933 in Ripley, MO; the daughter of the late Aulbert and Annie (Coburn) Lockwood. Esther was a restaurant manager at the 86er in Fairmont City and in her free time she enjoyed her days of sewing, embroidery and just being a mom. Esther had a special love for her family and will be remembered for all the special times she shared with her family and friends. Esther is survived by and will be missed by her children; Johnnie "Mike" (Martha "Rose") Newton of Nashville, TN, Vickie Chastain of Gillespie, IL, Tammie (Randy) Brewer of Bunker Hill, IL, Kimberly (Greg) Kowalski of Granite City, IL, Tom (Tricia) Newton of Highland, IL, Tim (Jennie) Newton of Staunton, IL; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Maxine Tipton, Lillian "Margie" Peters, Judy (Elbon) Fields; brothers, Tom (Kay) Lockwood, Paul Lockwood and many other close family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband; James Hicks; brothers, Jerry Lockwood, Dennis "Denny" Lockwood; sister, Annie "Ann" Lynn. Memorial donations are suggested to the . Service: Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Esther's life, services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019