Esther Reardon
1937 - 2020
Esther Reardon
February 2, 1937 - November 24, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Esther M. Reardon, nee Weissert, age 83, of Belleville, IL, born on February 2, 1937 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence.
Esther retired from Empire Comfort Systems, Belleville, IL in 2002 and previously had been employed at the St. Louis Livestock Exchange and Swift & Co. at National Stock Yards.
She was a 1955 graduate of St. Teresa Academy and a co-leader of Recovery, Int'l for 27 years. Esther was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church; active in the Cursillo Movement, and a Eucharist Minister to the elderly and home bound. She had a great love of her family and extended family. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, Bible study classes, gardening and yardwork.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Reardon, who died on August 14, 1988; her parents, Clyde and Ella nee Schwaegel, Weissert; two sisters, Marian and Teresa Weissert; one brother, Alvin Weissert; her sisters-in-law, Marie Weissert, Deborah Weissert and Joan Weissert; a nephew, Terrence Weissert; and a step-grandson, Dan Hardin.
Esther is survived by two brothers, Bob Weissert of Bridgeton, MO and a twin brother, Les Weissert of Freeburg, IL; step-daughters and friends, Toni Cardini of Colleyville, TX, Connie (Rick) Apperson of Eureka, MO and Roberta (John) Hardin of Wildwood, MO; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, step-grandchildren, step- great grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Building Fund, or in the form of masses or to St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Per Esther's wishes, her body was donated to science.
The family will be gathering at 9:30 AM prior to the Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. with Father Nick Junker and Father Jim Nall officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
November 25, 2020
My sympathy to Esther's family. I knew Esther through my friends, Helen Clayton and Barb Jackson. She was such a spiritual person and certainly practiced the "works of mercy". She set the bar high and did her very best at whatever she did. I'm sure she was greeted in heaven with God's words "Well done my good and faithful servant".
Colleen Smith
Friend
November 24, 2020
Esther: We love you and will miss you Dear Friend! You were our “good example” of a true disciple of Jesus. You understood His command to love your neighbor! And the importance of performing the Corporal Works of Mercy! I believe He will greet you with loving arms because I know you worked very hard to be His good and loving servant! At this Thanksgiving Time we are thankful that we knew and loved you! May Our Lord greet you with a Big Hug!
Carol Kay
Friend
