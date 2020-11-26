Esther: We love you and will miss you Dear Friend! You were our “good example” of a true disciple of Jesus. You understood His command to love your neighbor! And the importance of performing the Corporal Works of Mercy! I believe He will greet you with loving arms because I know you worked very hard to be His good and loving servant! At this Thanksgiving Time we are thankful that we knew and loved you! May Our Lord greet you with a Big Hug!

Carol Kay

Friend