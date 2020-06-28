Ethel Albers

ALBERS- Ethel M. Albers, age 83, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Memorial Mass will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.