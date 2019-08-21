Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
CORRIGAN- Ethel R. Corrigan, nee Lorenz, 96, of Belleville, IL, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel at Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
