Ethel Jarosik Ethel Nadine (nee McRoberts) Jarosik, 88, of Smithton, Illinois, born November 8, 1930, in Rolla, Missouri, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois surrounded by her family. Ethel married the love of her life, the late Adolph C. "Sonny" Jarosik on February 11, 1950. This beautiful union brought five daughters. She enjoyed needlework and spending time with her family, especially playing dominos. She was known as a great cook and seamstress and she was an avid Cardinals fan. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband, Ethel is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lola Mable (nee Marshall) McRoberts; brothers, Gardner (Virginia); Jack (Belle); Randy (Mary); Tom (Kay); Rod (Catherine); sisters, Gertrude (Jim); Ella (Jim); father and mother in law, Adolph L. (Dorothy) Jarosik; brothers in law, William (Diane) Jarosik; Daniel Jarosik and sisters in law, Charlotte Jarosik and Carol McRoberts. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sherry (Ron) Lease; Dorothy (Fred) Nugent; Nancy (Vince) Rivera; Barb (Tim) Meinders; Kathy (Brian) Wayt; grandchildren, Jason (Sherry) Lease; Justin (Crystal) Thompson; Todd (Leslie) Rivera; Shaun (Zareth) Rivera; Katelyn (Nick Snyder) Wayt; great grandchildren, Peyton and Dalton Lease; Brendan, Bradley and Brooklyn Thompson; Taylor and Owen Rivera; Preston Rivera; brother, Henry McRoberts; sisters in law, Rose Marie (Gerald) Eldridge; Patricia Jarosik; brother in law, Phillip Jarosik; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. The family of Mrs. Jarosik would like to thank Dr. Thomas Bayer, Dr. Alfred Greco, Dr. Nyquist, and the nursing staff of Belleville Memorial Hospital 2nd Floor North for the excellent care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 300 E. Main St. Belleville, IL 62220. Visitation: Friends and family may visit from 3 pm until 6 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home. Memorial Service: A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 6:00 pm with Rev. Dwayne Dollgener officiating. The family will hold a private inurnment ceremony at Lake View Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 2, 2019