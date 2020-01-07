|
Ethel Loehr Ethel S. Loehr, nee Gummersheimer, 85, of Waterloo, Illinois, died January 3, 2020, in Columbia, IL. She was born September 28, 1934, in Columbia, IL. She is survived by her children JoAnn (Rick) Holmes, Deborah (Steve) Heise, and Leroy L. Jr. (Lynn) Loehr; grandchildren Colan Holmes, Toby (Susan) Holmes, Julie Stevenson, Johnathan Heise, and Chris Loehr; great grandchildren Axel Holmes, Delysia Loehr, Truett Loehr, and Winton Loehr; sisters Olivia Matzenbacher , and Evelyn (Roy) Weihl; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Ethel is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy L. Loehr Sr.; sons Johnathan Loehr and Christopher Loehr (at birth); parents William and Alvina Gummersheimer nee Kuni; and sister Arline M. Kern. She was a member of Lost Valley Over 40 Group, Dupo Railroad Retirement. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC - Floraville Visitation: will be held from10am - 2pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral: will fowllow the visitation at 2pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Arrangements entrusted to Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020