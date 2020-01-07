Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Loehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Loehr


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Loehr Obituary
Ethel Loehr Ethel S. Loehr, nee Gummersheimer, 85, of Waterloo, Illinois, died January 3, 2020, in Columbia, IL. She was born September 28, 1934, in Columbia, IL. She is survived by her children JoAnn (Rick) Holmes, Deborah (Steve) Heise, and Leroy L. Jr. (Lynn) Loehr; grandchildren Colan Holmes, Toby (Susan) Holmes, Julie Stevenson, Johnathan Heise, and Chris Loehr; great grandchildren Axel Holmes, Delysia Loehr, Truett Loehr, and Winton Loehr; sisters Olivia Matzenbacher , and Evelyn (Roy) Weihl; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Ethel is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy L. Loehr Sr.; sons Johnathan Loehr and Christopher Loehr (at birth); parents William and Alvina Gummersheimer nee Kuni; and sister Arline M. Kern. She was a member of Lost Valley Over 40 Group, Dupo Railroad Retirement. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC - Floraville Visitation: will be held from10am - 2pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral: will fowllow the visitation at 2pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Arrangements entrusted to Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quernheim Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -