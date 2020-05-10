Ethel Mae Magary
MAGARY- Ethel Mae Magary, 89, of Collinsville and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville at 10:05 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020. However, during these uncertain times, a private memorial service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon with Reverend Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
