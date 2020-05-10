MAGARY- Ethel Mae Magary, 89, of Collinsville and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville at 10:05 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020. However, during these uncertain times, a private memorial service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon with Reverend Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.



