Ethel Corrigan Ethel R. Corrigan, nee Lorenz, 96, of Belleville, IL, born August 23, 1922, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Corrigan was a lifetime resident of Belleville. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and was a former member of the St. Clair Women's Club. Ethel worked for the Belleville Special Education District for 18 years. She shared her many talents in numerous community volunteer organizations. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was blessed with good health and enjoyed her beautiful family and many friends to the fullest. She was surrounded by their love the day she drifted peacefully asleep. Ethel was a true lady, of the greatest generation - loving, kind, thoughtful, always giving of herself and always smiling. She was an inspiration to her friends as she accepted her recent challenges and loved her home at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows - The Esquiline. Her beautiful life will be celebrated at Mass with her family and friends on August 23rd - her 97th birthday. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Howard J. Corrigan, whom she married on May 11, 1946, and who died on May 14, 2008; her parents, Arthur W. and Katherine V. Mueller, Lorenz; a sister, Alita McCarron; and brothers-in-law, Stanley McCarron and James Huling. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen M. (W.R. "Randy") Hartman of Prairie Village, KS; a son, Don H. (Susanne) Corrigan of Sunset Hills, MO; six grandchildren, Courtney (Steve) Anderson, of Fairway, KS, Kyle (Natalie) Hartman, of Mission Hills, KS, Clay (Kate) Hartman, of Mission Hills, KS. Craig (Heidi) Hartman, Fairway, KS, Brandon Corrigan of St. Charles, MO, and Christa Corrigan of Dublin, Ireland; 11 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Lucy, and George Hartman, Will and Liesel Anderson, Nicholas, Maggie, and Annie Hartman, and Reese, Adam, and Hanna Hartman; a dear sister, Rosalind Huling; and loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church or to The Esquiline at the Shrine of Our Lady of Snows. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel at Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel at Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019