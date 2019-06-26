Resources More Obituaries for Ethel Twardowski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethel Twardowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ethel "Poodie"L. Twardowski Poodie (Ethel L.) Twardowski, 95, loving wife, mother, grandmother was born on February 5 th , 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Oscar and Ethel Becker (Casey). Poodie passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at View Pointe in assisted living where She resided since April 2016. She loved joining in all the activities at View Pointe with her friend, Dorothy. You could hardly ever find her in her apartment. Poodie was aided in passing from this life by the wonderful and loving View Pointe staff along with the compassionate and caring staff of Suncrest Hospice of Colorado and her best friend EDee Hussein. Poodie was married to the love of her life, John J. Twardowski on September 25, 1943. After John's return from World War II, they worked hard saving to build a home and to start a family. In 1952, their dream was realized and they moved from St. Louis, MO to Belleville, IL. With the help of siblings and their very own hands, they built a beautiful home in Belleville, IL to raise their children, Matt and Tom. John was a lithographer and Poodie was a planographer with Con P Curran Printing Company in St Louis, MO where they both worked for over forty years. On their retirement, they travelled extensively all over the United States and Europe. In 2004, they moved to Colorado Springs to be near to their son and daughter in law. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage until John's passing in October 2008. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew J. Twardowski in December 1976 and her brother, Donald Becker in November 1993. She is survived by her son Thomas John Twardowski, daughter in law Marla Twardowski (McGuire), niece Donna O'Connor (Becker), nephews Michael Becker and Patrick Twardowski, extended family Rosalie and Danny Gibbs, grandchildren Jessica Green and Johnnie Gibbs and many great grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in Poodie's memory. Service: Acording to her wishes, a private grave site service and interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, John. EVERGREEN FUNERAL HOME

