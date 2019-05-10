|
|
Etta Mae Hoppe Etta Mae Hoppe, 87, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born Monday, December 21, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Etta Mae was retired from Illinois American Water Company. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Fairview Heights Illinois. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Harold A. Hoppe; Her parents, Kenneth and Edith, nee, Uhter, O'Dell; 2 Brothers, Robert O'Dell, and Lester O'Dell. Surviving are her, Son, Hal R. (Lisa) Hoppe of Columbia, IL; Daughter, Linda (Dave Isert) Hoppe of Fairview Heights, IL; 2 Grandson's, Justin (Jessica) Hoppe and Derek Hoppe; Great -Grandchild, Henry Hoppe; Sister-in-law, Mary Jackson of St. Peters, MO. Etta Mae was especially close to her group of lifelong friends, Charlene Roche, Donna Mae Kosydor, Gloria Rose, Kathy Grimm, Norma Higgerson and Doris Fahey. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude or . Visitation: Will be held from 10:00 am - 11:45 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Will be held at 11:45 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2019