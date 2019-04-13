Home

Eugene "Gene" Brauer Eugene Henry "Gene" Brauer, age 77, of Swansea, born September 12, 1941 in Belleville, Ill., passed away Monday evening, April 8, 2019 at his home. Gene was a lifelong sales professional, and for many years operated his own floor coverings business. He was an avid sports fan and card player. He recently moved back to the metro-east after spending 35 wonderful years in Cape Coral, Florida, with the love of his life, Sheila, and her family and other wonderful friends. Gene was a great father and truly loved his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila, nee Davis, Brauer; his father Henry "Hank" Brauer, Jr., his mother Irene, nee Karrick, Simmons; his brother-in-law Jerry Wade and his beloved four-legged companion Murphy. He is survived by his children Drew (Debbie) Brauer of Swansea; Dundee Brauer of North Ft. Meyers, Fla., Dirk (Kizzie) Brauer of Belleville; his grandchildren Richard "Ricky" Brauer, Hannah Brauer, and Conrad Brauer; great-grandson Zarek; and his sister Carol Wade of Fairview Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: Per Gene's request, no services will be held. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019
