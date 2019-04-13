Eugene "Gene" Brauer Eugene Henry "Gene" Brauer, age 77, of Swansea, born September 12, 1941 in Belleville, Ill., passed away Monday evening, April 8, 2019 at his home. Gene was a lifelong sales professional, and for many years operated his own floor coverings business. He was an avid sports fan and card player. He recently moved back to the metro-east after spending 35 wonderful years in Cape Coral, Florida, with the love of his life, Sheila, and her family and other wonderful friends. Gene was a great father and truly loved his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila, nee Davis, Brauer; his father Henry "Hank" Brauer, Jr., his mother Irene, nee Karrick, Simmons; his brother-in-law Jerry Wade and his beloved four-legged companion Murphy. He is survived by his children Drew (Debbie) Brauer of Swansea; Dundee Brauer of North Ft. Meyers, Fla., Dirk (Kizzie) Brauer of Belleville; his grandchildren Richard "Ricky" Brauer, Hannah Brauer, and Conrad Brauer; great-grandson Zarek; and his sister Carol Wade of Fairview Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: Per Gene's request, no services will be held. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019