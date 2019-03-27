|
|
Eugene J. Compton Eugene Compton, 92, of Millstadt, Illinois, born Wednesday, April 21, 1926, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Brooking Park Nursing Home in Chesterfield, MO. Eugene was a retired St. Clair County Building Superintendent. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 7980, Millstadt, Illinois and a World War II Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Mary Lou, nee Bullock, Compton Parents, Donald Raymond and Catherine H. nee Dowd, Compton, Brother and sister-in-law, James L. (Annie) Compton, Sister and brother-in-law, Margaret (Richard) Goetz, Brother-in-law, Jan Brechnitz. Surviving are his Children, Steven E. (Cheryl) Compton of Saint Charles, MO, Janet L. (Glenn) Bub of Dupo, IL, Mary Kay (Steven) Kawelaske of Chesterfield, MO, Brother, Donald R. (Rosalie) Compton of Mascoutah, IL, Sister, Shirley M. Brechnitz of NC, 6 Grandchildren, Darren S. Compton, Katie L. (Christopher) Hoeper, Maggie L. Lucas, Bradley S. Kawelaske, Emily K. (Brian) Oechsner, Ryan P. (Courtney) Kawelaske, 5 Great-Grandchildren, Makenzie A. Lucas, Madalyn A. Lucas, Adrianna N. Hoeper, Ryder C. Hoeper, Dawson R. Oechsner Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the V.F.W. 7980 Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Will be held at 11:45 am, March 28, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri with honors.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019