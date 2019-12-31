|
Eugene Henry Dintelmann Eugene H. Dintelmann, 89, of Freeburg, IL, born Wednesday, September 24, 1930, in Valmeyer, IL, passed away December 28, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center. Eugene was the owner of Freeburg Equipment Inc; and charter member of Freeburg Lion's Club and member of Mascoutah, Moose Lodge #815. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M., nee Smith, Dintelmann; parents, William and Leona, nee Weber, Dintelmann; sister, Lucille Brandt; brother, Elmer Dintelmann; son-in-law, Dennis Flauaus. Surviving are his children, Karen (David) Miller of Freeburg, IL, Shelia Flauaus of Nashville, IL, and Ronald (Sandra) Dintelmann of Freeburg, IL; sisters, Gladys Kinzinger and Lavern Bischoff; sister in-law, Carol Dintelmann, 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Family Hospice, Belleville, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 9 am - 11am, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Private Family Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019