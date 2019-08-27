|
Eugene Ehrhard Eugene W. Ehrhard, 94, of Columbia, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 3, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois. Mr. Ehrhard was a retired Electrian from the Missouri Pacific Railroad, after 32 years of service. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, who served in five campaigns, including the invasion of Normandy. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, IL and a former member of the Cahokia Volunteer Fire Dept.. He and his wife Dolores enjoyed taking their four children on camping trips. When his sons were younger, he was active in the Boy Scouts. Eugene loved to laugh and make others laugh. He always had an endless supply of funny stories and jokes. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Ehrhard; his parents, Eugene and Theresa, nee Suda, Ehrhard; and a brother, Lloyd Ehrhard. Surviving are his loving wife of 73 years, Dolores Ehrhard, nee Fick; his children, Richard (Darlene) Ehrhard of Waterloo, IL, Jean (Ronald) Davis of Columbia, IL and Daniel (Ann) Ehrhard of Waterloo, IL; nine grandchildren, Todd (Stephanie) Davis, Jennifer (Brian) Downing,Erik (Wendy) Ehrhard, Brad (Renee) Davis, Aaron (Nancy) Ehrhard, Scott (Kristi) Ehrhard, Jeff (Melissa) Davis, Nick (Heather) Ehrhard, and Alex (Ashley) Ehrhard; and 19 great grandchildren. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4-8pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Illinois, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019