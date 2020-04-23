Eugene Hagler Eugene A. Hagler Jr., 77, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the emergency room at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born March 5, 1943 in Granite City, the son of the late Eugene A. Hagler Sr. and late Margaret (Ellis) Jolly. He married Janelle (Cox) Hagler on August 17, 1961 in Murphysboro, Illinois, who still survives. Gene was employed at Snelson Collision Repair as an auto body repair man in Granite City, where he spent 18 years doing what he loved. He was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge and the Granite City Eagles aerie #1126. He enjoyed his days of bowling and always working and tinkering with cars. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. Gene was loved by so many people. In addition to his beloved wife Janelle of 58 years, he was accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bob Brandt, a son, David "Bud" Hagler, three grandchildren, Jessie Brandt, Ayron Hagler, and Chance Hagler and many good friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Bob Jolly. Eugene deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. A private burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020.