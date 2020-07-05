1/1
Eugene L. (Geno) Halloran IV
Eugene L. (Geno) Halloran IV Eugene L. (Geno) Halloran IV was born June 19, 1955 in East St. Louis IL and passed away on June 30, 2020. Geno was a loving and loyal husband, father/father-in-law, grandpa, uncle, teammate, co-worker and friend. Geno never met a stranger, although he may not always remember your name. He was a multi-sport athlete at Assumption High School where he graduated in 1973. Geno was well-known in the local slow-pitch softball world in the 70's, 80's and 90's, playing in leagues and tournaments with Freddie's Shell, Halsey's, Lonzo's, Harpo's and Demo's to name a few; often playing 7 days a week. Geno was a steelworker at heart, starting his career at American Steel in the early 1970's through retirement from Granite City Steel in 2013. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene III and Joann (McCarthy) Halloran, brother, Terry Halloran and his dear Uncle Charlie Halloran. He is survived by his wife, Christy (Bone) Halloran, who he married on September 17, 1988, his sons Eugene/Geno (Ami) Halloran V and Nicholas Halloran and daughter Alyssa (Alex) Halloran-Dawson and grandsons Logan and Brady Halloran as well as brother Danny (LuAnn) Halloran and sisters Diane (Chuck) Decker, Colleen (Kevin) McDaniel, Beth (Troy Lillis) Halloran, Amy (Larry Schwarze) Halloran and Emily (Brad) LaCroix as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Donations can be made to any of the following: SOAR 7-34-2 Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Gateway Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kidney Foundation or donor's choice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5 from 3:00 to 7:00 at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home on Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville IL. Private funeral service for family to be held on Monday, July 6 at the funeral home at 10:00am.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
