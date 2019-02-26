Home

Quernheim Funeral Home
Eugene L. Williams Obituary
Eugene L. Williams Eugene L. Williams, 88, of Fults, IL, died February 24, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born January 4, 1931, in Valmeyer, IL. He is survived by his children Connie (Randy) Esker, Bonnie Schwarze, and Jeffery Williams; grandchildren Sara (Tony) Schreder, Julie (Justin) Schmitz, Aaron (Katie) Esker, & Amy (Jared) Roever; great grandchildren Morgan & Cole Schmitz, Ayla and Logan Esker, Jensen Roever, & Wyatt Schreder; sisters; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; & cousins. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife Ramona Williams nee Huebner; parents Lylburn & Elsie (nee Rippelmeyer) Williams; & a brother. He was a member of St. John UCC - Maeystown, & Renault American Legion. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Cemetery - Fults, IL or Cedar Bluff Park - Fults, IL Visitation: will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday at St. John United Church of Christ. Funeral: services 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, IL with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Fults, IL. Arrangments handled by QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME, Waterloo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019
