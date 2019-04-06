|
EUGENE LETNER- Eugene Letner Sr., 90, Dupo, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church Apostolic Worship Center in Dupo, IL. and on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Pentecostal Church Apostolic Worship Center in Dupo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
