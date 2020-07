LISKE - Eugene Liske of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Friendship Manor Health Care Center in Nashville, IL on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1936. In accordance with the wishes of the family, cremation will be performed, and a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangement handled by Campagna Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store