Eugene Weber
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Weber Eugene William Weber, 84, of New Athens, IL, born May 3, 1936 in Prairie Du Long TWP, IL, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY. He worked as an Operating Engineer for 60 years from Local 520. Eugene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a church council board member, the Muddobber's Club and a lifelong member of the New Athens Volunteer Fire Dept. After retirement he enjoyed many years at New Athens Hanft Park mowing for the Park District. Mr. Weber was preceded in death by his parents; John J. and Kathryn A. (Koerber) Weber, 1 grandson; Corey Weber, 1 sister; Carol F. Baxmeyer and 1 brother; David Weber. Eugene is survived by his wife; Joyce C. (Harriss) Weber, whom he married on October 28, 1961 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sparta, IL, 3 sons; Kevin E. Weber, Larry (Hope) Weber and Thomas J. Weber all of New Athens IL, 1 daughter; Patty (Derek Bobka) Parker of O'Fallon, IL 1 brother; Kenneth (Ruth) Weber, sister; Violet (Henry) Schneider, 2 sisters-in-law; Phyllis (Robert) Kirby and Donna Reinhardt, 1 brother in-law; Willis (Joann) Harriss, 5 grandchildren; Trent Parker, Brett (Victoria) Weber, Brittney Huetsch, Christopher Weber and Kaitlyn Weber and 3 great grandchildren; Ben, Aubrey and Carter. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Memorials may be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged or St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, IL. Service: A private family graveside service at the Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL is being scheduled. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home - New Athens
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved