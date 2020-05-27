Eugene Weber Eugene William Weber, 84, of New Athens, IL, born May 3, 1936 in Prairie Du Long TWP, IL, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY. He worked as an Operating Engineer for 60 years from Local 520. Eugene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a church council board member, the Muddobber's Club and a lifelong member of the New Athens Volunteer Fire Dept. After retirement he enjoyed many years at New Athens Hanft Park mowing for the Park District. Mr. Weber was preceded in death by his parents; John J. and Kathryn A. (Koerber) Weber, 1 grandson; Corey Weber, 1 sister; Carol F. Baxmeyer and 1 brother; David Weber. Eugene is survived by his wife; Joyce C. (Harriss) Weber, whom he married on October 28, 1961 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sparta, IL, 3 sons; Kevin E. Weber, Larry (Hope) Weber and Thomas J. Weber all of New Athens IL, 1 daughter; Patty (Derek Bobka) Parker of O'Fallon, IL 1 brother; Kenneth (Ruth) Weber, sister; Violet (Henry) Schneider, 2 sisters-in-law; Phyllis (Robert) Kirby and Donna Reinhardt, 1 brother in-law; Willis (Joann) Harriss, 5 grandchildren; Trent Parker, Brett (Victoria) Weber, Brittney Huetsch, Christopher Weber and Kaitlyn Weber and 3 great grandchildren; Ben, Aubrey and Carter. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Memorials may be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged or St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, IL. Service: A private family graveside service at the Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL is being scheduled. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.