Eugenia Poole Eugenia "Jeanne" L. Poole. nee Ferrario, 73 of Swansea, IL, born Thursday, September 24, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home. As a teenager, Jeanne was a drummer in the Bellettes Drum and Bugle Corps of Belleville, IL. After her marriage to Denny, they lived in several states, but spent the last 30 years living and working in Colorado. During her career, Jeanne was an Administrative Assistant for several electrical contractors in Colorado. She was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. In recent years, she moved back to Belleville with her husband to support her aging mother. She had many interests including cooking, taking classes at the YMCA, and antique shopping and she was a lover of the arts. Jeanne had an innate ability to make friends wherever she went and was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene P. Ferrario, and brother, Richard P. Ferrario. Surviving her is her husband of 54 years, Dennis E. Poole; her mother, Kathryn L. Ferrario, nee Wilson; her children Stephen K. (Karen) Poole of Hawthorn Woods, IL; Erin M. Poole of Denver, CO; nine beautiful grandchildren: Chandler and MacKenzie Poole; Hayden, Natalie, and Brody Swyers; Alex, Christopher, Jonathan, and Morgan Young. Also surviving is her Uncle David (Shirley) Wilson; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne would like to have donations be made to pancreatic cancer research. Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date at Union UMC, in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020