Eulalie Cralle Eulalie Phyllis Cralle, nee Archer, 96, of Dallas, TX formerly of Waterloo, IL, died October 6, 2019, in Dallas, TX. She was born August 15, 1923, in Centrailia, IL. She is survived by her granddaughters Lisa (Charles) Matz, Tracy Rucker, Christy (Tim) Fitzgerald, and Michelle McDorman; great grandchildren Clayton Harwell, Quinton Esker, Coy Rucker, Cody Brown, Christopher Vasquez, Myles Matz, John Matz, and Madelynn Rucker; great great grandchildren Hesston Harwell and Tinlee Rucker. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband George Cralle; daughter Phyllis Nan Esker; and son-in-law Larry Arthur Esker. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Canines for Disabled Kids Visitation: Will beheld at 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Service: Gradeside service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019