Euline Mason Euline M. Mason, age 81, of O'Fallon, died at 3:46 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. She was born July 31, 1937 in O'Fallon, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet (McClung) Meddows. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: Paul Gray and Paul Mason; an infant daughter, Terry JoAnn Gray; and three siblings: Cletus Meddows, Darwin Meddows and Myron Meddows. Surviving are her five children: Charlotte (Mike) Lillard of Chester, IL, Paula (Lawrence) Carter of Mascoutah, IL, Darla Gray of Phoenix, AZ, Paul Gray (Jennifer Hanny) of Houston, TX and Tracy (Tim) Hendricks of O'Fallon, IL; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cyril J. (Marilyn) Meddows of Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation: Will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located between Lebanon and O'Fallon on Rt. 50. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in College Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services

