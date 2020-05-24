Eunice Hermes Jean passed away at Anderson Hospital at 5:05 p.m. on May 19, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on November 8, 1933, in Granite City, Illinois to Richard and Ruth (Hegarty) Howard. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marvin Hermes of Glen Carbon. Jean retired from Granite City Steel, where she was an executive assistant. She was one of seven siblings. Her sister Arlayne Milton survives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Howard, sister-in-law Ednamae Howard, and her sisters, Carol "Kay" Howard, Dorothy "Jo Ann" Dix, Norma Wiehardt and Ruth Abernathy. Her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews will miss her along with her family stories and her chocolate chip cookies. She also is survived by brother-in-law, Harold Dix, brother/sister-in-law Olen and Betty Hermes and stepdaughters, Elaine Audrain, Kathy McKinnon and Terri Hermes. She enjoyed bowling, reading, travel, and spending time with her family. Jean deserves a wonderful memorial service but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be planned for a future date when family and friends can safely gather. Interment at Sunset Hill Cemetery will be private.